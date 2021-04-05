DILKS — Elizabeth “Ebby” Dilks, 92, Temple, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Temple.
KELLEY — Hobert Lee Kelley, 84, Lawton, 11 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
WHEATLY — Gary Kent Wheatly, 78, 2 p.m., St. Luke’s Church, Hilton Head, S.C.
DILKS — Elizabeth “Ebby” Dilks, 92, Temple, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Temple.
KELLEY — Hobert Lee Kelley, 84, Lawton, 11 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
WHEATLY — Gary Kent Wheatly, 78, 2 p.m., St. Luke’s Church, Hilton Head, S.C.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.