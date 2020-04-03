LIVINGSTON — Laureta Anne “Nicki” Livingston, 72, Cache, 2 p.m., Western Hills Christian Church, Lawton.

WOODRUFF — Phillip H. Woodruff, 84, Lawton, 12:30 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

