ASUNCION — Juan Asuncion, 82, Lawton, 11:30 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
WOODWARD — Johnny Hugh Woodward, 71, Indiahoma, 11 a.m., Indiahoma School Auditorium.
Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. High 86F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 26, 2021 @ 3:04 am
ASUNCION — Juan Asuncion, 82, Lawton, 11:30 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
WOODWARD — Johnny Hugh Woodward, 71, Indiahoma, 11 a.m., Indiahoma School Auditorium.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.