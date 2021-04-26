ASUNCION — Juan Asuncion, 82, Lawton, 11:30 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.

WOODWARD — Johnny Hugh Woodward, 71, Indiahoma, 11 a.m., Indiahoma School Auditorium.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

