Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
7:26 p.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest C Avenue, medical.
7:58 p.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest Coombs Road, structure fire.
8:43 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Maple Avenue, medical.
9:19 p.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.
9:49 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Aldi Road, medical.
10:41 p.m. — Northwest Cheryl Boulevard and Northwest Cheryl Circle, medical.
11:38 p.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.
THURSDAY
5:37 a.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Ozmun, medical.
5:52 a.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest C Avenue, structure fire.
6:53 a.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Northwest Williams, structure fire.
6:58 a.m. — Northwest 79th Street and Northwest Terrace Hills Boulevard, structure fire.
8:07 a.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest Taylor Avenue, medical.
8:56 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.
9:33 a.m. — Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Wesley, medical.
9:53 a.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.
10:23 a.m. — Northwest 58th Street and Northwest Dearborn Avenue, medical.
10:26 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road, medical.
10:35 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road, medical.
10:50 a.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.
11:13 a.m. — Southwest 10th Street and Southwest A Avenue, structure fire.
11:19 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Stonebridge Court, medical.
11:40 a.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.
12:02 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Aldi Road, medical.
12:33 p.m. — Southeast 46th Street and Southeast Caber Circle, medical.
12:36 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest Jessie L Davenport Street, structure fire.
1:15 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.