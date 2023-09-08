Fire reports for Sept. 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:THURSDAY00:22 a.m. — 600 blk SW F, service call.3:49 a.m. — 1100 blk E Gore, medical.4:38 a.m. — 6900 blk SW Lee, service call.5:17 a.m. — 2800 blk NW 21st Pl., service call.5:55 a.m. — 600 NW Micklegate, fire call.6:42 a.m. — 200 blk SW 9th, service call.7:21 a.m. — 1500 blk SW 70th, fire call.7:42 a.m. — 1700 blk W Gore, service call.8:12 a.m. — 6300 blk NW Taylor, medical.8:29 a.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, service call.8:59 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 22nd, medical.9:16 a.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, medical.9:30 a.m. — 800 blk NW 44th, fire call.9:56 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 11th Street, medical.10:06 a.m. — 2800 blk NW 24th, medical.10:12 a.m. — 1400 blk NW 31st, fire call.11:25 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Kingsbury, medical.11:58 a.m. — 4000 blk SW Mesquite, medical.12:33 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 38th, medical.12:45 p.m. — 5500 blk Cache Road, medical.2:19 a.m. — 6900 blk SW Lee, service call.1:51 p.m. — 2500 blk NW 38th, medical.1:56 p.m. — 5200 blk NW Sherwood, medical.2:33 p.m. — 2700 blk SW I, medical.2:57 p.m. — 3600 blk SE Huntington Circle, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Physics Recommended for you Click here to VOTE!!! Before The Lights Come On Let's talk high school football with Joey Goodman Lawton Constitution Sports reporter Joey Goodman breaks down last week's high school football games and previews those coming this week. Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists