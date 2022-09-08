Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
TUESDAY
7:47 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.
9:43 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Wisconsin Avenue, medical.
10:07 p.m. — Southwest University Drive and West Gore Boulevard, structure fire.
10:14 p.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 8th Street, medical.
WEDNESDAY
12:43 a.m. — Southeast 36th Street and East Lee Boulevard, medical.
2:12 a.m. — Northwest 5th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.
6:56 a.m. — Northwest 30th Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, medical.
7:07 a.m. — Southeast Flower Mound and E Gore Boulevard, medical.
7:37 a.m. — Northwest Indian Trail and Northwest Mission Avenue, medical.
8:13 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.
8:49 a.m. — Northwest 9th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.
8:52 a.m. — Northwest 46th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.
9:07 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, structure fire.
9:18 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical.
10:06 a.m. — Northwest 56th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
11:27 a.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest Cornell Avenue, medical.
11:29 a.m. — I44 and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.
12:10 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.
12:29 p.m. — Southeast 49th Street and Southeast Avalon, medical.
12:34 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.
12:35 p.m. — Southwest 69th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.
1:22 p.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.
1:43 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.
1:48 p.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.
2:05 p.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Maple Avenue, medical.
2:23 p.m. — Northeast Patterson and E Gore Boulevard, medical.
2:46 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest D Avenue, structure fire.
