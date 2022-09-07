Fire reports for Sept. 7, 2022 Sep 7, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:03 p.m. — Northwest Morford Drive and Northwest 19th Street, medical.4:12 p.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest Morford Drive, medical.4:56 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest A Avenue, medical.6:35 p.m. — Northwest 51st Street and Northwest 52nd Street, medical.6:35 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Maple Drive, medical.7:58 p.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest B Avenue, medical.8:48 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest 11th Street, medical.8:55 p.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Northwest Floyd Avenue, medical.9:01 p.m. — Southwest Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Avenue and Southwest Georgia Avenue, medical.10:45 p.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest 38th Place, medical.TUESDAY12:15 a.m. — Northwest Denver Avenue and Northwest Santa Fe Avenue, medical.12:28 a.m. — Northeast 46th Street and Northeast 48th Street, medical.1:00 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.1:53 a.m. — Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.9:00 a.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and Northwest 55th Street, medical.9:17 a.m. — Northwest 73rd Street and Northwest 74th Street, medical.10:09 a.m. — Northwest 50th Street and Northwest 48th Street, medical.11:40 a.m. — Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.11:47 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast 41st Street, medical.1:03 p.m. — Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest 3rd Street, medical.1:06 p.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.2:07 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest 57th Street, medical.2:43 p.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest Texas Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Northwest Medicine Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists