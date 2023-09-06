Fire reports for Sept. 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:02 p.m. — 600 blk NW 52nd, medical.3:24 p.m. — 500 blk NW Columbia, medical.3:46 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 38th, medical.4:31 p.m. — 1300 blk NE Clover, fire call.4:47 p.m. — 7600 blk Tonbridge, medical.4:55 p.m. — 2800 blk NW Morningside, medical.5:11 p.m. — 1500 blk Tennessee, medical.5:11 p.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, medical.5:26 p.m. — 6400 blk NW Oak, medical.6:02 p.m. — 700 blk Sedalia, medical.6:11 p.m. — 1800 blk NW Kingsbury, medical.7:14 p.m. — 500 blk Flowermound, medical.7:18 p.m. — 2700 blk NW J, medical.7:45 p.m. — 100 blk NW 20th, medical.7:53 p.m. — 4600 blk NW Columbia, medical.7:58 p.m. — 0 blk NW 24th, medical.8:34 p.m. — 2300 blk NW Denver, medical.9:14 p.m. — 2200 blk SW 11th, medical.9:15 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, medical.9:26 p.m. — 1700 blk NW 43rd, medical.9:27 p.m. — 0 blk SW Railroad, medical.10:02 p.m. — 600 blk SW F, fire call.10:54 p.m. — 2400 blk NW Williams, medical.11:19 p.m. — 3600 blk Lee Boulevard, medical.TUESDAY00:47 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Irwin, medical.00:49 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 38th, medical.1:38 a.m. — 1800 blk SW 8th, medical.3:01 a.m. — 2400 blk SW Jesse L. Davenport, fire call.3:22 a.m. — 0 blk Mission, medical.5:07 a.m. — 4200 blk NW Park, medical.5:53 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Kingsbury, medical.5:56 a.m. — 1000 blk NW 36th, medical.6:53 a.m. — 2400 blk SW Jesse L. Davenport, fire call.7:41 a.m. — 4800 blk SE Tattershall, medical.8:25 a.m. — 6800 blk NW Willow Springs, medical.8:33 a.m. — 1600 blk NW 26th, medical.9:14 a.m. — 4500 blk SW G, medical.9:37 a.m. — 7800 blk NW Quannah Parker Trailway, medical.9:42 a.m. — 2800 blk NW 38th, fire call.9:47 a.m. — 0 blk NW 53rd, medical.10:14 a.m. — 1400 blk W Gore, fire call.11:26 a.m. — 1800 blk Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.12:01 p.m. — 1100 blk SW B, medical.12:40 p.m. — 1400 blk SW B, medical.12:49 p.m. — 6500 blk Cache Road, medical.1:03 p.m. — 400 blk Sheridan Road, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Medicine Carpentry Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists