Fire reports for Sept. 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY00:54 a.m. — Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Northwest 15th Street, medical.3:06 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest Brentwood Boulevard, medical.4:00 a.m. — Northeast 35th Street and E Gore Boulevard, medical.6:40 a.m. — Southeast Lee Boulevard and Southeast Tower Road, medical.7:34 a.m. — Southwet 13th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.8:54 a.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.8:58 a.m. — Southwest 39th Street and Southwest Rolling Hills Drive, medical.9:30 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Hunter Road, medical.11:43 a.m. — Northeast Rogers Lane and Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road, medical.12:07 p.m. — Southeast Flower Mound Road and Southeast Surry Lane, medical.12:11 p.m. — Southwest 36th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.12:38 p.m. — Southwest 71st Street and Southwest Delta Avenue, medical.12:40 p.m. — Northwest 38th Place and Northwest 37th Street, medical.1:02 p.m. — Northwest ozmun Avenue and Northwest 45th Place, medical.1:11 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.1:26 p.m. — Northwest Linday Avenue and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.1:48 p.m. — Southwest 4th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.1:54 p.m. — Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Northwest 18th Street, medical.1:57 p.m. — Northwet Linday Avene and Northwet 21st Place, medical.2:05 p.m. — Southwest D Avenue and Southwest 24th Street, medical.2:11 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 27th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists