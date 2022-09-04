Fire reports for Sept. 4, 2022 Sep 4, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:THURSDAY11:18 p.m. — Southwest 21st Street and Southwest 20th Street, medical.11:35 p.m. — Northwest Pollard Avenue and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.FRIDAY1:11 a.m. — Northwest 23th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.4:16 a.m. — Northwest 59th Street and Northwest 60th Street, medical.6:13 a.m. — Southwest Forest Avenue and Southwest 74th Street, medical.6:18 a.m. — Northwest Carver Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.6:22 a.m. — Northwest Crosby Park Boulevard and Northwest Redwood Lane, medical.7:03 a.m. — Northwest Willow Place and Northwest Cherry Circle, medical.7:09 a.m. — Northwest Carver Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.8:17 a.m. — Northwest Briarwood Drive and Northwest 61st Street, medical.9:08 a.m. — Northwest Willow Place and Northwest Cherry Circle, medical.9:51 a.m. — 1503 NW Kingsbury, medical.10:06 a.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical.10:59 a.m. — Northwest Carroll Drive and Northwest Logan Avenue, medical.11:09 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street, medical.11:47 a.m. — 3000 blk Sheridan Road, medical.11:57 a.m. — Southwest Hickory Lane and Southwest Mesquite Drive, medical.12:20 p.m. — Northwest 7th Street and Northwest Hilltop Drive, medical.1:12 p.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Northwest 36th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Northwest Medicine Southwest Lane Cherry Circle Willow Drive Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists