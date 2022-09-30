Fire reports for Sept. 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY5:09 p.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest D Avenue, medical.6:14 p.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest 23rd Street, medical.8:01 p.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest 23rd Street, medical.8:37 p.m. — Northwest 35th Street and Northwest 36th Street, medical.8:42 p.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest Great Plains Boulevard, medical.9:50 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest 22nd Street, medical.9:58 p.m. — Northwest Keystone Drive and Northwest 80th Street, medical.10:49 p.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest 17th Street, medical.11:20 p.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.THURSDAY12:14 a.m. — Southwest Cornish Avenue and Southwest 24th Place, medical.2:15 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest J Avenue, medical.5:56 a.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 5th Street, medical.6:01 a.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest 57th Street, medical.7:15 a.m. — Northwest Columbia Avenue and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.8:19 a.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest Dearborn Avenue, medical.8:35 a.m. — Southeast Coachman Place and Southeast Footman Lane, medical.9:03 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest C Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists