Fire reports for Sept. 3, 2022 Sep 3, 2022 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:THURSDAY3:36 p.m. — Northwest Hoover Avenue and Floyd Avenue, medical.3:56 p.m. — Southwest 69th Street and 70th Street, medical.4:53 p.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, medical.5:40 p.m. — Northwest Ashby Avenue and Kirkley Place, medical.8:03 p.m. — Southwest 46th Street and 52nd Street, medical.8:26 p.m. — Northwest Tango Road and Palomino Drive, medical.8:42 p.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Dearborn Avenue, medical.10:18 p.m. — 2202 U.S. 277, medical.11:14 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Crosby Park Boulevard, medical.FRIDAY1:23 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Ferris Avenue, medical.7:25 a.m. — Southwest 74th Street and Forest Avenue, medical.8:29 a.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Briarwood Drive, medical.11:16 a.m. — 1503 NW Kingsbury, medical.11:53 a.m. — 300 block of North Sheridan Road, medical.12:05 p.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Jesse L. Davenport, medical.12:56 p.m. — Northwest 7th Street and Hilltop Drive, medical. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.