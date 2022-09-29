Fire reports for Sept. 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY8:39 p.m. — Southwest 51st Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.8:51 p.m. — Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, structure fire.9:02 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.9:15 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Northwest Austin Avenue, medical.9:23 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, medical.9:43 p.m. — Northeast 22nd Street and East Gore Boulevard, structure fire.WEDNESDAY12:25 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, structure fire.1:28 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.1:45 a.m. — Northwest 35th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.2:26 a.m. — Southwest 59th Street and Southwest Malcolm Road, medical.4:03 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.4:27 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, structure fire.5:04 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Camelot, medical.7:45 a.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.8:19 a.m. — Northwest 35th Street and Northwest Williams, medical.8:56 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road, structure fire.9:54 a.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Bell Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Medicine Following Northwest Southwest Southeast Camelot Emergency Malcolm Road Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists