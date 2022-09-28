Fire reports for Sept. 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY6:51 p.m. — 2100 blk SW 38th, medical.7:41 p.m. — 400 blk SW 13th, public service.7:52 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Washington, medical.8:38 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Walding Street, automatic fire alarm.8:47 p.m. — 900 blk SE Lomond Lane, public service.11:30 p.m. — 200 blk SW 78th, medical.11:33 p.m. — 6300 blk NW Cheyenne, medical.TUESDAY1:31 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, public service.2:03 a.m. — 300 blk SE Interstate, automatic fire alarm.5:48 a.m. — 2600 blk SW I, medical alarm.7:15 a.m. — 4600 blk NE Columbia, public service.7:55 a.m. — 1200 blk NW Fort Sill Blvd., medical.10:12 a.m. — 70 NW Homestead, automatic fire alarm.10:32 a.m. — 5300 blk Cache Road, odor investigation.11:02 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Taft, medical.11:20 a.m. — 100 blk NW 67th, medical.11:38 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.11:42 a.m. — 800 blk NW Columbia, medical.12:18 p.m. — 100 blk SW 75th, odor investigation.12:43 p.m. — 1500 blk SW Monroe, medical.1:12 p.m. — 4600 blk NE Columbia, public service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fire Alarm Medical Following Highway Social Services Address Emergency Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists