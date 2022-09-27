Fire reports for Sept. 27, 2022 Sep 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:04 p.m. — 100 blk SE Sungate, medical.4:21 p.m. — 100 blk NW 4th, medical.4:41 p.m. — 700 blk SW Park, medical.5:51 p.m. — 1700 blk SW B, medical.5:51 p.m. — 800 blk SW 17th, medical.6:22 p.m. — 1800 blk SW 11th, medical.6:42 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Pollard, medical.6:53 p.m. — 2400 blk NW 52nd, medical.7:14 p.m. — 1000 blk SW 61st, medical.7:21 p.m. — 400 blk NW 53rd, medical alarm.7:30 p.m. — 300 blk SW Park, medical.8:14 p.m. — 2600 blk NW Pollard, medical.8:23 p.m. — 3700 blk NE Cypress Lane, medical.8:28 p.m. — 4500 SW :Lee, public service.8:29 p.m. — 4500 SW Lee, public service.9:11 p.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot, medical.10:10 p.m. — 2000 blk NW Lindy, medical.11:52 p.m. — 4900 blk SE Dover, medical.MONDAY12:17 a.m. — 400 bkl SW Sheridan, automatic alarm.3:04 a.m. — 200 SW C, structure fire.3:48 a.m. — 4500 SW Lee, service call.4:53 a.m. — 2300 blk SW 45th, automatic alarm.6:13 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Great Plains Boulevard, medical.6:52 a.m. — 2900 blk NE Bell, medical.8:49 a.m. — 7000 blk Cache Road, medical.8:50 a.m. — 1000 blk NW Ferris, medical.9:04 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.9:45 a.m. — 600 blk SW 38th, public service.9:58 a.m. — 1100 blk SW B, automatic alarm.10:11 a.m. — 1900 blk NW 82nd, automatic alarm.10:22 a.m. — 5400 blk SW Lee, medical.10:24 a.m. — 900 blk SE Glasgow, medical.11:03 a.m. — 4500 blk SE Lee, medical.11:18 a.m. — 1600 blk NW Keystone, public service.11:18 a.m. — 5300 blk NW Oak, medical.11:31 a.m. — 1500 bkl NW Kingsbury, medical.11:44 a.m. — 800 blk SW Summit, public service.11:45 a.m. — 800 blk SW Summit, medical.12:07 p.m. — 5100 blk NW Meadowbrook, medical.12:41 p.m. — 1100 blk NW Laird, public service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Emergency Highway Linguistics Address Lawton Fire Department Medical Nature Run Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists