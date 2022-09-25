Fire reports for Sept. 25, 2022 Sep 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SATURDAY7:17 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.9:39 a.m. — Northeast 46th Street and Northeast 48th Street, medical.10:45 a.m. — Northwest Baldwin Avenue and Northwest Taylor Avenue, medical.11:16 a.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest 13th Street, medical.11:32 a.m. — Southwest 49th Street and Southwest 45th Street, medical.11:41 a.m. — Northwest 50th Street and Northwest Austin Drive, medical.11:42 a.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest A Avenue, medical.2:23 p.m. — Southwest 65th Street and Southwest 66th Street, medical.12:55 p.m. — Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.10:39 a.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Southwest Following Northwest Gray-warr Emergency Trailway Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists