Fire reports for Sept. 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY9:03 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Northwest 12th Street, medical.10:20 p.m. — Northwest 66th Street and Northwest 65th Street, medical.10:23 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwest 72nd Street, medical.10:55 p.m. — Northwest 33rd Street and Northwest 31st Street, medical.11:22 p.m. — Southwest C Avenue and Southwest D Avenue, medical.11:23 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest 17th Street, medical.11:46 p.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.THURSDAY1:15 a.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Northwest Compass Drive, medical.1:37 a.m. — Southwest 24th Place and Southwest Cornish Avenue, medical.2:02 a.m. — Southwest Rolling Hills Drive and Southwest Park Ridge Drive, medical.2:16 a.m. — Southwest 15th Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.2:23 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest 17th Street, medical.2:46 a.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical.4:24 a.m. — Northwest 64th Street and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.4:46 a.m. — Northwest Briarwood Drive and Northwest 53rd Street, medical.5:32 a.m. — Northwest Great Plains Boulevard and Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, medical.6:06 a.m. — Northwest Columbia Avenue and Northwest 65th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists