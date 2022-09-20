Fire reports for Sept. 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY6:05 p.m. — 1500 blk Southwest 49th, outside fire.6:05 p.m. — 1400 blk Southwest 49th, outside fire.6:09 p.m. — 4500 blk Southwest Atom Avenue, outside fire.6:11 p.m. — 4500 blk Southwest Atom Avenue, outside fire.7:13 p.m. — 2200 blk Southwest 11th, public service.8:16 p.m. — 300 blk Southeast Brighton Circle, medical.10:10 p.m. — 1500 blk Southwest 6th, public service.10:59 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest A Avenue, medical.MONDAY12:04 a.m. — 1500 blk Northwest 81st, medical.2:40 a.m. — 2100 blk Northwest Denver Avenue, medical.2:44 a.m. — 7500 blk Northwest Grensted Lane, medical.3:27 a.m. — 800 blk Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.4:36 a.m. — Southwest 15th and Southwest J Avenue, medical.4:41 a.m. — 4600 blk Northeast Columbia Avenue, public service.5:45 a.m. — 100 blk South Railroad Street, medical.6:10 a.m. — 6200 blk Northwest Cheyenne Drive, medical.6:29 a.m. — 1200 blk Southwest A Avenue, fire alarm.7:33 a.m. — 100 blk South Railroad Street, medical.8:17 a.m. — 4500 blk Southwest G Avenue, public service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southwest Medical Medicine Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists