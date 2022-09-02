Fire reports for Sept. 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:02 p.m. — Northwest Willow Springs Drive and Compass Drive, medical.3:41 p.m. — Northwest 71st Street and Woodland Drive, medical.3:43 p.m. — Northwest 46th Street and Northwest 45th Street, medical.3:47 p.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Cache Road, medical.4:02 p.m. — Southwest 80th Street and Powell Court, medical.5:03 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and King Road, medical.5:30 p.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Kingsbury Avenue, medical.5:39 p.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Rogers Lane, medical.6:25 p.m. — Northwest 64th and Oak Avenue, medical.6:55 p.m. — Southeast 38th Street and Berkshire Road, outdoor fire.7:27 p.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Cache Road, medical.8:12 p.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Denver Avenue, medical.9:14 p.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Camelot Drive, medical.9:41 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and E Avenue, medical.10:52 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and J Avenue, medical.11:00 p.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Kingsbury Avenue, medical.11:33 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Lincoln Avenue, medical.THURSDAY1:24 a.m. — Northwest 70th Street and Cache Road, medical.1:28 a.m. — Northeast 22nd Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.2:50 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Atlanta Avenue, medical.3:36 a.m. — Interstate 44 and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists