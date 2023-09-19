Fire reports for Sept. 19, 2023 Sep 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:04 p.m. — 500 blk SW I, medical.3:12 p.m. — 700 blk Cache Road, fire call.3:20 p.m. — 200 blk Mockingbird, medical.3:23 p.m. — 600 blk Fort Sill Blvd., medical.4:23 p.m. — 6900 Forest, medical.5:20 p.m. — 8600 blk Flowermound, medical.5:34 p.m. — Southwest 10th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, fire call.5:38 p.m. — 7200 blk Oxford, medical.6:17 p.m. — 8600 blk Flowermound, fire call.6:22 p.m. — 1100 blk SW B, medical.6:24 p.m. — 900 blk SW F, medical.9:46 p.m. — 200 blk 68th, medical.9:57 p.m. — 1600 blk New York, medical.10:18 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest Summit Road, fire call.11:20 p.m. — 3500 blk NW Gore, medical.11:23 p.m. — 300 blk SW 5th, medical.MONDAY3:28 a.m. — 0 blk Railroad, medical.6:36 a.m. — 3400 blk Crestview, medical.6:52 a.m. — 6300 blk Taylor, medical.8:05 a.m. — 3800 blk Cache Road, medical.9:13 a.m. — 1400 blk Cache Road, medical.9:13 a.m. — 200 blk Mockingbird, medical.9:20 a.m. — 1600 blk NW Taft, fire call.9:33 a.m. — 6600 blk NW Creekside, medical.9:34 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, medical.9:51 a.m. — 5800 blk NW Oak, fire call.10:00 a.m. — 1300 blk Laird, fire call.10:10 a.m. — 300 blk SW E, fire call.10:42 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 38th, medical.11:12 a.m. — 4500 blk Wilshire, medical.11:43 a.m. — 6700 blk NW Maple, medical.11:45 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Smith, medical.11:56 a.m. — 1700 blk NW 13th, medical.11:57 a.m. — 4400 blk SW Baltimore, medical.12:13 p.m. — 400 blk SW 2nd, medical.1:58 p.m. — 200 blk SW D, fire call.2:08 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire call.2:30 p.m. — 1900 blk NW Arlington, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Linguistics Recommended for you Click here to VOTE!!! Before The Lights Come On Eisenhower 41, Lawton High 33 Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists