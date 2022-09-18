Fire reports for Sept. 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:06 p.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.4:02 p.m. — Northwest Kinyon Avenue and Cache Road, medical.4:38 p.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical.5:13 p.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest 17th Street, medical.5:58 p.m. — Southwest Cherokee Avenue and Southwest 45th Place, medical.6:22 p.m. — Northwest Taylor Avenue and Northwest Andrews Avenue, medical.7:00 p.m. — Northwest 27th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.7:08 p.m. — Northwest 71st Street and Northwest Compass Drive, medical.9:57 p.m. — Northeast Flower Mound Road and Northeast Rogers Lane, medical.10:28 p.m. — Lucky Lane and East Gore Boulevard, medical.SATURDAY12:42 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.3:04 a.m. — Northwest Mockingbird Drive and Northwest Marion Avenue, medical.3:04 a.m. — Northwest 51st Street and Northwest 52nd Street, medical.3:21 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Motif Manor, medical.5:30 a.m. — Northwest Taylor Avenue and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.5:37 a.m. — 4400 blk Rosemary Way, medical.7:58 a.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Cache Road medical.8:04 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Victory Lane, medical.8:10 a.m. — Northwest 76th Street and Northwest Chelsy Drive, medical.8:42 a.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest G Avenue, medical.9:42 a.m. — Northeast Plymouth Rock Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, medical.10:05 a.m. — Southwest Embassy Circle and Southwest Delta Circle, medical.10:19 a.m. — Southwest 11st Street and Southwest 10th Street, medical.10:20 a.m. — Northwest Dearborn Avenue and Northwest 61st Street, medical.11:02 a.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest 28th Street, medical.11:03 a.m. — Southwest 68th Street and Southwest 67th Street, medical.11:28 a.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 9th Street, medical.12:30 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.1:04 p.m. — Southeast Sullivan Drive and Southeast 45th Street, medical.1:25 p.m. — Southwest 1sth Street and Southwest 14th Place, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Medicine Highway Northwest Circle Place Cache Road Northeast Rogers Lane Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists