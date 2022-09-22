Fire reports for Sept. 18, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY7:20 p.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Cache Road, medical.7:34 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 4th Street, medical.8:25 p.m. — Southwest 69th Street and Southwest Forrest Avenue, medical.9:29 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Maple Avenue, medical.10:21 p.m. — Southeast Flower Mound Road and East Gore Boulevard, medical.10:39 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, structure fire.WEDNESDAY12:13 a.m. — Northwest 78th Street and Northwest Welco, medical.12:53 a.m. — Northwest 47th Street and Northwest Motif Manor, medical.1:12 a.m. — Northwest 78th Street and Northwest Welco, medical.1:49 a.m. — Northwest 42nd Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.2:57 a.m. — Northwest 77th Street and Northwest Andrews, medical.3:32 a.m. — Northwest Hunter Road and Cache Road, medical.3:39 a.m. — Northwest 55th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.4:04 a.m. — Northeast 46th Street and Northeast Columbia Avenue, medical.6:30 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.7:16 a.m. — Northeast 46th Street and Northeast Columbia Avenue, structure fire.8:08 a.m. — Northeast Patterson and Northeast Arlington, medical.10:35 a.m. — Southwest 4th Street and Southwest C Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Northwest Northeast Southwest Welco Patterson Arlington Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists