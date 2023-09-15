Fire reports for Sept. 15, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY7:02 p.m. — 500 blk NW Euclid, fire call.7:10 p.m. — 2500 blk SW D, fire call.7:19 p.m. — 6700 blk NW Maple, fire call.8:09 p.m. — 3400 blk E Gore, fire call.8:29 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, fire call.9:15 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 44th Street, fire call.11:47 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest 14th Place, fire call.THURSDAY2:04 a.m. — Southeast Camelot Drive and Southeast 45th Street, fire call.3:22 a.m. — 100 blk SE D, fire call.4:45 a.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, fire call.5:09 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, fire call.7:16 a.m. — Southwest Tyler Avenue and Southwest 56th Street, fire call.7:17 a.m. — 3800 blk Cache Road, fire call.7:38 a.m. — 400 blk NW Fort Sill Boulevard, fire call.8:40 a.m. — 4400 blk W Gore, fire call.8:57 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Lawton, fire call.9:46 a.m. — 900 blk SW F, fire call.10:40 a.m. — 3100 blk Cache Road, fire call.10:40 a.m. — 1400 blk SW New York, fire call.11:06 a.m. — Northwest Welco and Northwest 77th Street, fire call.11:08 a.m. — Southwest Crestview and Southwest 35th Street, fire call.11:13 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 28th Street, fire call.11:54 a.m. — 5400 blk SW Lee, fire call.12:22 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Taft, fire call.12:35 a.m. — 3600 blk SE Huntington Circle, fire call.12:46 p.m. — 600 blk SW Bishop, fire call.2:02 p.m. — 1200 blk NW Sheridan Road, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Click here to VOTE!!! Before The Lights Come On A preview of Sept. 15 games with Joey Goodman Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists