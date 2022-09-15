Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
TUESDAY
3:17 p.m. — Northwest Ashby and Northwest Cedric Circle, medical.
3:31 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.
3:45 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.
3:57 p.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.
4:55 p.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, medical.
5:13 p.m. — Northwest Woodland Drive and Northwest Glendale, medical.
5:46 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.
6:13 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.
6:19 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.
6:27 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest G Avenue, structure fire.
7:43 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.
8:03 p.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest McKinley, medical.
8:23 p.m. — Northwest 78th Street and Northwest Welco, medical.
9:25 p.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
9:54 p.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest 21st Street, structure fire.
10:15 p.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.
10:17 p.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.
10:42 p.m. — Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.
11:41 p.m. — Northwest Independence and Northeast Cache Road, medical.
WEDNESDAY
1:24 a.m. — Southwest 63rd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.
1:37 a.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.
4:40 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.
9:28 a.m. — Northwest Crosby Park Boulevard and Northwest Crosby Park Circle, medical.
9:30 a.m. — Northeast Cache Road and Northeast Flower Mound Road, medical.
9:55 a.m. — Northwest 44th Street and West Gore Boulevard, structure fire.
10:23 a.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.
10:39 a.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.
10:56 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
11:33 a.m. — Northwest 27th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.
11:39 a.m. — Northwest Compass Drive and Northwest 69th Street, medical.
11:42 a.m. — Southwest 46th Street and Southwest G Avenue, medical.
12:07 p.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Southeast Camelot Avenue, medical.
12:20 p.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.
1:14 p.m. — Southeast Edinburg and Southeast 47th Street, medical.
1:19 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, structure fire.
1:31 p.m. — Northwest 34th Street and West Gore Boulevard, structure fire.