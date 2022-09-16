Fire reports for Sept. 15, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:41 p.m. — NW 26th Street and Cache Road, medical.4:11 p.m. — NE Garden Land and NE Quail Creek Road, medical.4:17 p.m. — SW 45th Street and SW G Ave., medical.4:53 p.m. — NW Hunter Road and NW 67th Street, medical.5:07 p.m. — NW 5th Street and NW 4th Street, medical.5:26 p.m. — NW 20th Street and NW Perishing Drive, medical.5:50 p.m. — NW 38th Street and Cache Road, medical.6:35 p.m. — SW Lynnwood Avenue and SW 67th Street, medical.6:45 p.m. — NW 16th Street and NW 14th Street medical.6:59 p.m. — SW D Avenue and SW C Avenue, medical.7:13 p.m. — NW Taylor and NW Andrews, medical.7:29 p.m. — NW 44th Street and NW 48th Street, medical.7:53 p.m. — SE 7th Street and SE D Avenue, fire alarm.9:08 p.m. — SE Lee Blvd. and SE Drezel Drive, medical.9:19 p.m. — NW Columbia and NW Bell, medical.10:44 p.m. — NE 46th Street and NE 48th Street, medical.11:14 p.m. — NW 73rd Street and NW 74th Street, medical.11:19 p.m. — NW 46th Place and NW Lindy, medical.THURSDAY12 a.m. — SW A and SW B, medical.3:28 a.m. — NW 9th Street and NW 8th Street, medical.3:33 a.m. — SW 46th Street and W. Gore, medical.3:36 a.m. — SW 14th Street and SW 13th Street, medical.3:38 a.m. — NW Welcoe Avenue and NW Rolando Road, medical.3:39 a.m. — SW A Avenue and SW B Avenue, medical.6:03 a.m. NW Lindy and NW Pollard, medical.6:46 a.m. NE Coronado Blvd. and NE Mesa Verde Road, medical.6:49 a.m. SE Barclay Road and SE Drexel Drive, fire alarm.8:09 a.m. SW Chisholm Trail Blvd. and SW Salinas Drive, medical.8:58 a.m. SW 28th Street and SW 29th Street, medical.10:38 a.m. NE 26th Street and dead end, medical.11:19 a.m. NW Waldings Street/ NW Ferris, medical.11:39 a.m. SSW A Avenue and SW B Avenue, fire alarm.11:46 a.m. NW 14th Street and NW 15th Street, medical.11:56 a.m. SW A Avenue and SW B Avenue, fire alarm. service call.12:56 p.m. NW Sherwood Drive and NW Ashby, medical.12:58 p.m. SE Mills Avenue and SE Glennbrook Lane, medical.1:02 p.m. NW Briarwood Drive and NW Chestnut Lane, medical.1:17 p.m. SW Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, medical.1:20 p.m. SW A Avenue and SW B Avenue, fire alarm.1:34 p.m. SW 49th Street and SW 46th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Drive Medicine Highway Road Nw Sw Se Lane Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists