Fire reports for Sept. 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY6:18 p.m. — 100 blk SW 68th medical.7:17 p.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, fire alarm.7:45 p.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, fire alarm.7:46 p.m. — 5500 blk SW Pamela Lane, fire alarm.8:16 p.m. — 700 blk SW 46th, fire alarm.8:26 p.m. — 4700 blk NE Cache Road, medical.8:41 p.m. — 2300 blk Cache Road, medical.9:27 p.m. — 1800 blk SW 39th, medical.10:17 p.m. — 600 blk SW Highland, medical.10:49 p.m. — 1600 blk NW Lincoln medical.TUESDAY00:30 a.m. — 4200 blk SE Camden, medical.3:53 a.m. — 4600 blk NE Columbia Avenue, public service.4:02 a.m. — 2600 blk Cache Road, fire alarm.5:55 a.m. — 1800 blk NW Kingsbury, structure fire.8:08 a.m. — 1900 blk SW Douglas, medical.8:32 a.m. — 2800 blk SW J, medical.8:50 a.m. — 2400 blk Cache Road, medical.8:54 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Cache Road, medical.9:53 a.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, medical.9:57 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, medical.11:13 a.m. — 6800 blk NW Ferris, medical.11:34 a.m. — 300 blk E Gore, medical.12:02 p.m. — 200 blk SW 24th, fuel spill.12:27 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Sheridan Road, medical.1:02 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Cache Road, medical.1:13 p.m. — 2500 blk SW Jefferson, medical.1:25 p.m. — 2300 blk SW Sheridan, medical.1:48 p.m. — 1800 blk NW Bell, medical.1:51 p.m. — 1800 blk NW 82nd, medical.2:26 p.m. — 3300 blk SE Lee, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Medicine Social Services Road Emergency Address Northwest Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists