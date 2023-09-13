Fire reports for Sept. 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY6:38 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Cache Road, medical.6:45 p.m. — Southeast Huntington Circle and Southeast 36th Street, medical.7:00 p.m. — Southwest Overland Drive and Southwest Belmont Avenue, medical.8:11 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Dead End, medical.9:07 p.m. — Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest 13th Street, medical.11:04 p.m. — Northwest Mockingbird and Northwest 7th Street, medical.11:54 p.m. — Northwest Pershing Drive and Northwest Kinyon Avenue, medical.TUESDAY00:29 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.00:48 a.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Dead End, medical.2:44 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 44th Street, medical.3:52 a.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest 45th Street, medical.6:18 a.m. — Southwest Summit Avenue and Southwest 4th Street, medical.9:45 a.m. — Northwest Maple Avenue and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.10:27 a.m. — Northwest Compass and Northwest Woodland Circle, medical.10:40 a.m. — Northwest 2nd Street ad Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.10:46 a.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.11:00 a.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.11:36 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 7th street, medical.11:55 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 7th street, medical.12:23 p.m. — Southwest 47th Street and Dead End, medical.12:52 p.m. — Northwest Smith Avenue and Northwest 16th Street, medical.1:31 p.m. — Northwest Atlanta Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street, medical.1:39 p.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Advertising Recommended for you Click here to VOTE!!! Before The Lights Come On Lawton High v. MacArthur Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists