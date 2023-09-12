Fire reports for Sept. 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY8:26 p.m. — Northwest Chimney Creek Drive and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.8:45 p.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 6th Street, medical.9:27 p.m. — Northwest Smith Avenue and Northwest 12th Street, medical.9:38 p.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.9:52 p.m. — Southwest Wisconsin Avenue and Southwest 17th Street, medical.11:04 p.m. — Northwest Ozmun and Northwest 40th Street, medical.11:17 p.m. — Southwest New York Avenue and Southwest 17th Street, medical.11:19 p.m. — Northwest 41st Street and Northwest Lindy, medical.MONDAY1:49 a.m. — Southwest Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.2:20 a.m. — Northeast Madision Avenue and Northeast Kingsbriar, medical.2:29 a.m. — Northwest 27th Street and Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, medical.4:16 a.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 22nd Street, medical.4:30 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Cache Road, medical.5:03 a.m. — Northwest 41st Street and Northwest Lindy, medical.5:08 a.m. — Southwest Summit Avenue and Southwest 4th Street, medical.5:51 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Taylor Avenue, medical.7:48 a.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 27th Street, medical.8:27 a.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Lake Avenue, medical.9:20 a.m. — Northwest Mission Boulevard and Northwest Woodridge Drive, medical.9:21 a.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southe Railroad Street, medical.9:37 a.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Euclid Avenue, medical.9:44 a.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Wilfred Drive, medical.9:52 a.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.9:59 a.m. — Southeast 41st Street and Southeast Bedford Drive, medical.10:09 a.m. — Northwest Pershing Drive and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.10:30 a.m. — Northeast 25th Street and Northeast Lake Avenue, medical.11:09 a.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Euclid Avenue, medical.12:29 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.12:46 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 57th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Click here to VOTE!!! Before The Lights Come On Lawton High v. MacArthur Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists