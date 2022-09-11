Fire reports for Sept. 11, 2022 Sep 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SATURDAY12:10 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest 24th Street, medical.2:58 a.m. — Southwest 26th Place and Southwest 27th Street, medical.3:00 a.m. — Southwest 71st Street and Southwest 69th Street, medical.5:04 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.5:19 a.m. — Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest New York Avenue, medical.6:12 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 15th Street, medical.7:00 a.m. — Northeast Quail Run Boulevard and Northeast 45th Street, medical.9:00 a.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Northwest 26th Street, medical.9:15 a.m. — Dead end and Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue, medical.10:01 a.m. — Northwest 59th Street and Northwest 60th Street, medical.11:17 a.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest 14th Street, medical.11:24 a.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical.11:31 a.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.11:58 a.m. — Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Northwest Santa Fe Avenue, medical.12:08 p.m. — Southwest C Avenue and Southwest D Avenue, medical.12:18 p.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 9th Street, medical.12:32 p.m. — Southwest 20th Street and Southwest 19th Street, medical.2:23 p.m. — Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue and Dead end, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Southwest Medicine Dead End Avenue Gray-warr Following Emergency Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists