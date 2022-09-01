Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
TUESDAY
Updated: September 1, 2022 @ 3:42 am
TUESDAY
9:24 p.m. — Southeast Flower Mound Road and East Gore Boulevard, outdoor fire.
10:46 p.m. — Northeast 20th Street and E Gore Boulevard, medical.
11:37 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.
11:52 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.
WEDNESDAY
1:56 a.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Euclid Avenue, outdoor fire.
2:26 a.m. — Southeast Interstate Drive and Southeast D Avenue, outdoor fire.
4:07 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.
5:17 a.m. — South Railroad and E Gore Boulevard, medical.
7:29 a.m. — Northeast 45th Street and E Gore Boulevard, outdoor fire.
7:42 a.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.
7:45 a.m. — Northwest 32nd Street and Cache Road, medical.
8:57 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.
10:46 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
11:09 a.m. — Southwest 134th Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.
11:17 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.
11:46 a.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
11:49 a.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.
12:23 p.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.
12:46 p.m. — Northwest 7th Street and Northwest Glendale, medical.
1:13 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road, medical.
1:26 p.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
1:34 p.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.
1:48 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.
1:53 p.m. — Southwest 44th Street and Southwest Mesquite, medical.
