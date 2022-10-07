Fire reports for Oct. 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY7:09 p.m. — Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest J Avenue, medical.7:53 p.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.9:04 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.9:09 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.11:05 p.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest Sheridan Road, medical.11:07 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest 13th Street, medical.11:15 p.m. — Southeast 41st Street and Southeast 45th Street, medical.11:37 p.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest Ozmun Avenue, medical.11:39 p.m. — Southwest 34th Street and Southwest 27th Street, medical.THURSDAY12:04 a.m. — Southwest 17th street and Southwest 16th Street, medical.2:36 a.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Meadowbrook Drive, medical.3:51 a.m. — Southwest Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, medical.8:25 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.9:47 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road, medical.10:10 a.m. — Northwest 70th Street and Northwest 72nd Street, medical.10:21 a.m. — Southeast Surry Lane and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.10:21 a.m. — Northwest Irwin Avenue and Northwest Andrews Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Avenue Medicine Following Southwest Park Northwest Road Emergency Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists