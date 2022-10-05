Fire reports for Oct. 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY9:00 p.m. — 5400 NW King Richard, automatic fire alarm.9:43 p.m. — 600 SW 38th, medical.9:52 p.m. — 1400 SW A, medical.9:53 p.m. — 600 SW Bishop Road, medical.10:08 p.m. — 1400 NW 23rd, medical.10:15 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.10:25 p.m. — 3900 SW Rolling Hills, medical.11:00 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.TUESDAY12:25 a.m. — 1400 NW Lawton, medical.12:38 a.m. — 4600 NE Columbia, public service.2:19 a.m. — 2900 Cache Road, structure fire.2:20 a.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Cache Road, outside fire.2:20 a.m. — 2900 Cache Road, outside fire.2:21 a.m. — 1400 SW B, medical.3:15 a.m. — 500 SW Summit, medical.3:49 a.m. — 2300 NW 38th, medical.4:07 a.m. — 1100 SW Lee, medical.4:24 a.m. — 500½ NW Euclid, medical.5:54 a.m. — 400 SW Monroe, medical.6:22 a.m. — 2300 NW 78th, medical.7:29 a.m. — 3700 SW Lee, medical.8:51 a.m. — 1400 NW 40th, medical.9:06 a.m. — 5700 W Gore, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Social Services Linguistics Northwest Emergency Address Sw Summit Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists