Fire reports for Oct. 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY12:13 a.m. — SW 38th Street, medical.12:26 a.m. — SW Lee Boulevard, automatic alarm.12:40 a.m. — NW Mockingbird Lane, medical.1:37 a.m. — NW Denver Avenue, medical.1:54 a.m. — NE Columbia Avenue, public service.6:17 a.m. — SW Sedalia Avenue, medical.8:26 a.m. — NW Crosby Park Boulevard, medical.8:59 a.m. — E Gore Boulevard, medical.9:05 a.m. — NW 24th Street, service call.10:12 a.m. — NW Lake Avenue, automatic alarm.10:13 a.m. — NE Columbia Avenue, public service.10:16 a.m. — NW 58th Street, medical.10:28 a.m. — SW 38th Street, medical.10:39 a.m. — NW Williams Avenue, medical.10:50 a.m. — NE Bellevue Circle, medical.10:58 a.m. — SW D Avenue, medical.11:27 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.12:11 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Cache Road, medical.12:43 p.m. — NW Williams Avenue, medical.2:00 p.m. — SE Interstate Drive, automatic alarm.