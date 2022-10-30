Fire reports for Oct. 30, 2022 Oct 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SATURDAY12:26 a.m. — Northwest 27th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.1:33 a.m. — Southwest 82nd Street and Southwest Bishop Road, medical.2:41 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest 18th Street, medical.5:28 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest A Avenue, medical.5:46 a.m. — Northwest Bell Avenue and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.6:41 a.m. — Northeast 9th Street and Northeast Tortoise Drive, medical.7:22 a.m. — Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue and Northwest Quannah Parker Trailway, medical.8:52 a.m. — Southeast Surry Lane and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.11:43 a.m. — Northwest Morford Drive and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.12:54 p.m. — Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest 54th Street, medical.2:39 p.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Northwest 33rd Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Highway Northwest Drive Northeast Southwest Gray-warr Quannah Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists