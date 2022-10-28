Fire reports for Oct. 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:46 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.4:22 p.m. — Northwest 8th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.5:03 p.m. — Southwest 1st Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.5:21 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Glenn Avenue, medical.6:36 p.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.7:26 p.m. — Northwest 21st Street and Northwest Atlanta, medical.10:29 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road, medical.11:00 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.11:06 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Park Ridge, medical.THURSDAY12:34 a.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest 27th Street, medical.1:11 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.1:34 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.1:48 a.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical.1:54 a.m. — Southwest 1th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.2:08 a.m. — Southwest 72nd Street and Southwest Stratford, medical.2:16 a.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Liberty Avenue, medical.4:40 a.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Northwest Liberty Avenue, medical.6:06 a.m. — Southwest 36th Street and Southwest J Avenue, fire related.6:59 a.m. — Northwest 48th Street and Northwest Meadowbrook, medical.7:14 a.m. — Northwest 23rd Street and Northwest Lincoln, medical.7:57 a.m. — Northwest 80th Street and Northwest Cheswick, fire related.8:06 a.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Cache Road, medical.8:53 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest King Road, medical.10:22 a.m. — Northwest 42nd Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.10:28 a.m. — Northeast 46th Street and Northeast Columbia, medical.10:52 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest B Avenue, fire related.11:22 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.12:04 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical.12:04 p.m. — Northwest Hilltop Drive and Northwest Marion Drive, medical.12:17 p.m. — Northwest 28th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Northwest Medicine Northeast Columbia Road Following Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists