Fire reports for Oct. 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022

Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

12:05 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.
12:38 a.m. — Southeast 48th Street and Southeast Ellsworth, medical.
12:48 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.
1:51 a.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.
1:55 a.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.
5:03 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.
5:09 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.
5:18 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, fire call.
7:18 a.m. — Southwest 23rd Street and Southwest Pennsylvania, medical.
7:19 a.m. — Southeast Interstate Drive and Southeast D Avenue, fire call.
8:01 a.m. — Southwest 69th Street and Southwest Angelwood, medical.
8:02 a.m. — Northwest 56th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
9:51 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Gray Warr, medical.
9:57 a.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Columbia Avenue, fire call.
11:03 a.m. — Northeast Flower Mound and East Gore Boulevard, medical.
11:22 a.m. — East Gore and South Railroad, medical.
11:52 a.m. — Southeast Interstate Drive and Southeast D Avenue, fire call.
11:56 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and East Gore Boulevard, medical.