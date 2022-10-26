Fire reports for Oct. 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY5:05 p.m. — 2415 NW Williams, medical.7:33 p.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.7:45 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.7:47 p.m. — 5605 NW Wilfred, automatic alarm.7:49 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop Road, medical.9:36 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.9:43 p.m. — 4005 NW Ozmun, medical.10:02 p.m. — 4454 NW Baltimore, structure fire.10:55 p.m. — 2326 NW46th, public service.11:03 p.m. — 1603 NW Pollard, medical.11:04 p.m. — 701 NW Sheridan Road, medical.TUESDAY12:20 a.m. — 410 SW Sheridan Road, medical.12:33 a.m. — 1528 NW 81st, automatic alarm.12:47 a.m. — 910 SW Monroe, electrical hazard.2:27 a.m. — 6211 Cache Road, medical.2:48 a.m. — 901 SW Lee, medical.3:53 a.m. — 1707 NW Ferris, medical.4:40 a.m. — 20 NW Mission, medical.5:36 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.6:01 a.m. — 907 SW 16th, medical.7:00 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.8:18 a.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical.8:56 a.m. — Northwest 31st Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.9:30 a.m. — 4250 Cache Road, medical.9:46 a.m. — 5214 NW Rogers Lane, medical.10:26 a.m. — 607 SW Roosevelt, medical.11:08 a.m. — 4500 SW Lee, automatic alarm.12:01 p.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, automatic alarm.12:18 p.m. — 1703 SW 6th, medical.1:20 p.m. — 1202 NW Arlington, medical.1:32 p.m. — 1208 NW Taft, medical.2:00 p.m. — 1700 NW Fort Sill Blvd., automatic alarm.2:16 p.m. — 2624 NE Lake, medical.2:20 p.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Linguistics Politics Emergency Lawton Fire Department Address Nature Run Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists