Fire reports for Oct. 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SATURDAY7:48 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.8:22 p.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest J Avenue, fire.8:22 p.m. — Northwest 76th Street and Northwest Lancet Lane, medical.8:34 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical.8:53 p.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.11:22 p.m. — Southwest 22nd Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.SUNDAY12:15 a.m. — Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest Cheyenne, fire.2:51 a.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Santa Fe, medical.3:29 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest G Avenue, medical.3:43 a.m. — Southwest 68th Street and Southwest Drakestone, medical.4:05 a.m. — Southwest Chaucer and Southwest 67th Street, medical.6:57 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.7:12 a.m. — Northeast Cimarron Trail and Northwest Pioneer, medical.9:45 a.m. — Southwest 69th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, fire.11:12 a.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.12:14 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road, medical.1:53 p.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Medicine Avenue Following Northwest Emergency Lawton Fire Department Southwest Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists