Fire reports for Oct. 23, 2022 Oct 23, 2022 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SATURDAY12:07 a.m. — Southwest 69th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.12:31 a.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest Beta Avenue, medical.1:59 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Roosevelt, medical.5:58 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest New York Avenue, medical.6:10 a.m. — Northwest 73rd Street and Northwest Compass Drive, medical.7:36 a.m. — Northwest 45th Street and Northwest Lincoln, medical.8:56 a.m. — Northwest 125th Street and Northwest Kingsbury, medical.8:56 a.m. — Northeast 46th Street and Northeast Columbia, medical.9:01 a.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical.9:13 a.m. — Northwest 55th Street and Cache Road, medical.9:39 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, structure fire.9:56 a.m. — Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest Crestwood, structure fire.11:03 a.m. — Northwest 25th Street and Northwest Lincoln, medical.11:25 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Meadowbrook, medical.11:34 a.m. — Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest Inwood, medical.11:35 a.m. — Northeast 46th Street and Northeast Columbia, medical.12:22 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Bishop, medical.