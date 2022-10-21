Fire reports for Oct.21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY4:02 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, service call.5:08 p.m. — 1718 SW 13th, medical.5:08 p.m. — 1628 NW 25th, medical.5:24 p.m. — Southwest 25th and Southwest E Avenue, medical.5:33 p.m. — 2006 SW Lee, medical.6:29 p.m. — 1510 SW D, medical.6:29 p.m. — 4759 NW Motif Manor, medical.8:07 p.m. — 4504 SW Atom, medical.8:08 p.m. — 220 NW Northwood, automatic fire alarm.9:23 p.m. — 2301 NW 38th, structure fire.9:32 p.m. — 120 NW 44th, structure fire.9:36 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.11:17 p.m. — 4002 Cache Road, medical.11:19 p.m. — 1214 SW C, medical.THURSDAY00:05 a.m. — 3910 SW Rolling Hills, structure fire.00:18 a.m. — 802 SW Goodyear, medical.00:35 a.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker Trwy, automatic fire alarm.1:17 a.m. — 1514 SW 70th, medical.1:40 a.m. — 1102 SE Alta Lane, medical.1:47 a.m. — 1910 NW Cherry, medical.2:50 a.m. — 1212 NW Pershing, odor investigation.5:58 a.m. — 4 NW 28th, medical.5:58 a.m. — 741 NW 38th, medical.6:40 a.m. — 2318 NW 30th, structure fire.7:54 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, public service.7:54 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.8:29 a.m. — 4513 NE Pheasant Way, public service.8:43 a.m. — 601 NW 2nd, medical.9:00 a.m. — 816 SE 1st, automatic fire alarm.9:38 a.m. — 816 SE 1st, automatic fire alarm.10:53 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.10:53 a.m. — 2313 NW 35th, medical.11:38 a.m. — 1107 SW Lee, medical.12:13 p.m. — 1602 SW Georgia, medical.1:06 p.m. — 1 SW 11th, automatic fire alarm.1:16 p.m. — 1204 SW J, medical.1:17 p.m. — 3802 SE Lee, medical.2:12 p.m. — 206 SE Coachman, medical.2:26 p.m. — 1207 SW J, medical.2:43 p.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.2:45 p.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Medicine Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Southwest Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists