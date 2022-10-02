Fire reports for Oct. 2, 2022 Oct 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SATURDAY3:30 a.m. — Northwest 44th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.3:35 a.m. — Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.4:02 a.m. — Southwest 61st Street and Southwest 67th Street, medical.7:01 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.7:42 a.m. — Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 63rd Street, medical.7:48 a.m. — Northwest Dearborn Avenue and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.9:43 a.m. — Northwest 74th Street and Northwest Eisenhower Drive, medical.10:26 a.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest Osmun Avenue, medical.10:29 a.m. — Northwest Columbia Avenue and Northwest Dearborn Avenue, medical.10:45 a.m. — Southwest 39th Street and Southwest 41st Street, medical.10:48 a.m. — Northeast Heritage Drive and Northeast Flower Mound Road, medical.10:58 a.m. — Southeast Surry Lane and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.11:31 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street, medical.11:57 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.12:49 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest 75th Street, medical.1:12 p.m. — Northeast 22nd Street and Lucky Lane, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists