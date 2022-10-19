Fire reports for Oct.19, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:20 p.m. — 4600 blk NE Columbia, fire call.3:45 p.m. — 4800 blk NW Floyd, medical.4:40 p.m. — 2900 blk Cache Road, medical.4:59 p.m. — 500 blk University, medical.5:58 p.m. — 600 blk SW Bishop, medical.6:00 p.m. — 2500 blk NW 38th, medical.7:24 p.m. — 600 blk SW 26th, medical.9:01 p.m. — 1600 blk NW Ferris, medical.9:13 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Kingsbury, medical.9:22 p.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot, medical.10:14 p.m. — 1500 blk SW 70th, medical.11:28 p.m. — 5700 blk NW Briarwood, medical.11:47 p.m. — 1700 blk NW Irwin, medical.TUESDAY00:07 a.m. — 5700 blk NW Briarwood, medical.1:04 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Keystone, medical.1:10 a.m. — 1500 blk NW 33rd, medical.1:31 a.m. — 6300 blk NW Taylor, medical.4:18 a.m. — 1600 blk NW Raftr, medical.6:34 a.m. — 1800 blk NW 32nd, medical.7:50 a.m. — 5300 blk W Gore, medical.8:49 a.m. — 2300 blk SW Pennsylvania, medical.9:15 a.m. — 1100 blk NW Laird, fire call.9:22 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Bessie, fire call.9:31 a.m. — 100 blk SE Lee, medical.10:27 a.m. — 7600 blk Cache Road, medical.10:34 a.m. — 700 blk SW J, medical.10:35 a.m. — 1500 blk N H Jones, fire call.11:28 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Williams, medical.11:40 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Keystone, medical.12:08 p.m. — 3500 blk NE Silcott, fire call.12:25 p.m. — 2300 blk NW Bell, medical.12:59 p.m. — 2900 blk W Gore, medical.1:01 p.m. — 600 blk NW Sheridan, medical.1:46 p.m. — 5500 blk Cache Road, medical.2:02 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Arlington, fire call.2:13 p.m. — 300 blk SW 79th, fire call.2:48 p.m. — 4400 blk Cache Road, medical.2:42 p.m. — 1300 blk Carroll, medical.2:51 p.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Emergency Southeast Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists