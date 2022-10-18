Fire reports for Oct.18, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:21 p.m. — 400 blk Sheridan Road, automatic alarm.3:32 p.m. — 500 blk NW Ferris, outside fire.3:00 p.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, automatic alarm.3:36 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 38th, medical.5:40 p.m. — 3400 blk NW Williams, automatic alarm.6:21 p.m. — 3600 blk NW 24th, medical.6:58 p.m. — 700 blk SW Summit, service call.6:39 p.m. — 2200 blk NW 40th, medical.7:18 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Terrace Hills, medical.9:38 p.m. — 1900 blk NW Ferris, medical.10:01 p.m. — 4600 blk SW Beta, medical.10:05 p.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Irwin Avenue, service call.10:45 p.m. — 3800 blk NW 29th, medical.11:18 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Euclid, service call.11:46 p.m. — 1400 blk SW B, medical.MONDAY00:58 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Keystone, service call.1:11 a.m. — 7400 blk NW Baldwin, medical.1:24 a.m. — 1300 blk SW 30th, automatic alarm.1:49 a.m. — 2800 blk NW 21st Pl., medical.2:07 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Pollard, medical.2:30 a.m. — 900 blk SW B, automatic alarm.4:14 a.m. — 3800 blk NW Bell, medical.5:09 a.m. — 600 blk NE Flower Mound, service call.7:32 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.8:55 a.m. — 3800 SE Elmhurst Ln, service call.9:22 a.m. — 600 blk NW Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.9:27 a.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, medical.11:15 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, service call.11:48 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Kingsbury, medical.12:14 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Keystone, medical.12:30 p.m. — 1600 blk NW 38th, service call.12:50 p.m. — 1300 bl NW Baldwin, medical.1:24 p.m. — 1700 blk SW 6th, service call.1:48 p.m. — 2700 blk SW J, medical.2:13 p.m. — 200 blk E Gore, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Nw Medicine Linguistics Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists