Fire reports for Oct.13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:52 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.4:11 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.4:41 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.5:40 p.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest 12th Street, medical.6:23 p.m. — Southwest K Avenue and Southwest G Avenue, medical.6:30 p.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest I Avenue, medical.6:35 p.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 64th Street, medical.7:23 p.m. — Northwest Erwin Lane and Northwest Walding Street, medical.8:57 p.m. — Southwest 61st Street and Southwest 67th Street, medical.9:29 p.m. — Northwest Bell Avenue and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.WEDNESDAY12:13 a.m. — Southeast Warwick Way and Southeast Camelot Drive, medical.2:15 a.m. — Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard and Northwest Wolf Creek Drive, medical.2:35 a.m. — Northwest 78th Street and Northwest 79th Street, medical.3:50 a.m. — Northwest 73rd Street and Northwest 74th Street, medical.6:37 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest 12th Street, medical.7:32 a.m. — Northwest 50th Street and Northwest Austin, medical.7:35 a.m. — Southwest 51st Street and Northwest Village Green Drive, medical.8:29 a.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical.9:34 a.m. — Southeast H Avenue and Southeast D Avenue, medical.9:57 a.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.10:29 a.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.10:37 a.m. — Northwest 7th Street and Northwest Hilltop Drive, medical.11:10 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 16th Street, medical.1:30 p.m. — Northwest Briarwood Drive and Northwest 53rd Street, medical.