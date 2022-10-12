Fire reports for Oct.12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY6:38 p.m. — Northeast Lancaster Lane, medical.6:43 p.m. — Northwest Smith Avenue, medical.7:00 p.m. — Northwest Pollard Avenue, medical.7:16 p.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Elm Avenue, medical.8:15 p.m. — Southeast Interstate Drive, medical.8:21 p.m. — Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.9:12 p.m. — Northwest Ozmun Avenue, public service.9:33 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street, medical.9:43 p.m. — Southwest B Avenue, medical.10:09 p.m. — Northwest Pershing Drive, medical.11:42 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street, medical.11:49 p.m. — Southwest 25th Street, medical.TUESDAY12:03 a.m. — Southwest H Avenue, medical.12:34 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street, medical.12:48 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street, medical.1:02 a.m. — Northwest 27th Street, public service.2:50 a.m. — East Gore Boulevard, medical.4:54 a.m. — Northwest Lake Avenue, medical.5:12 a.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.6:56 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street, medical.7:34 a.m. — Northwest Lake Avenue, medical.8:44 a.m. — Northwest Mobley Street, medical.8:47 a.m. — Northwest Ozmun Avenue, automatic alarm.8:55 a.m. — Northwest Cherry Avenue, structure fire.9:07 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street, medical.9:17 a.m. — South Railroad Street, medical.9:48 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue, medical.9:55 a.m. — Northwest 32nd Street, structure fire.10:06 a.m. — Northwest Chimney Creek Drive, medical.11:15 a.m. — Northwest 31t Street, medical.11:26 a.m. — Southwest Roosevelt Avenue, medical.11:36 a.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Highway Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists