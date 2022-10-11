Fire reports for Oct. 11, 2022 Oct 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY6:42 p.m. — Cache Road, service call.7:16 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street, medical.7:24 p.m. — Cache Road, medical.7:50 p.m. — Southwest 4th Street, medical.8:32 p.m. — Northwest 24th Street, service call.8:54 p.m. — Northwest 28th Street, automatic fire alarm.10:19 p.m. — Northwest Taylor Avenue, automatic fire alarm.10:52 p.m. — Southwest J Avenue, medical.11:43 p.m. — Southwest E Avenue, medical.TUESDAY12:33 a.m. — Northeast Columbia Avenue, public service.12:43 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street, service call.3:25 a.m. — Southeast 47th Street, medical.3:29 a.m. — Southwest 60th Street, medical.3:31 a.m. — Northwest Floyd Avenue, medical.8:24 a.m. — Northwest 19th Street, medical.8:28 a.m. — Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.8:54 a.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.9:02 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue, medical.10:09 a.m. — Southeast Berkshire Court, public service.10:44 a.m. — Southwest 27th Street, medical.11:07 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue, medical.11:56 a.m. — Northwest Taylor Avenue, medical.12:56 p.m. — Southwest E Avenue, medical alarm.1:13 p.m. — Southwest Wisconsin Avenue, medical.2:18 p.m. — Northwest 46th Street, medical.2:27 p.m. — Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.2:31 p.m. — Southwest Douglas Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Address Emergency Social Services Lawton Fire Department Nature Medical Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists