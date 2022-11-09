Fire reports for Nov. 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:00 p.m. — 1207 SW Georgia, medical.3:00 p.m. — 4206 NW Lindy, fire call.3:52 p.m. — 6315 W Gore, medical.4:13 p.m. — 1919 NW Arlington, fire call.4:31 p.m. — 502 SW Lee, medical.5:32 p.m. — 1107 SW Lee, medical.5:35 p.m. — 2307 NW Crosby Park, medical.5:45 p.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.6:53 p.m. — South Railroad Street and East Gore Boulevard, fire call.7:12 p.m. — 620 SW E, fire alarm.8:34 p.m. — 1703 SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.9:16 p.m. — 908 SW 50th, medical.9:36 p.m. — 6110 NW Birch, structure fire.11:22 p.m. — 7414 NW Baldwin, medical.11:32 p.m. — 202 SW 13th, fire alarm.TUESDAY12:23 a.m. — 4523 SE Avalon, electrical hazard.12:34 a.m. — 817 SW Chaucer, medical.1:30 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.1:30 a.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.2:05 a.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.3:14 a.m. — 3502 E. Gore, fire alarm.6:09 a.m. — 4741 NW Motif Manor, medical.6:44 a.m. — 4512 SE Ellsworth, medical.7:01 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.7:27 a.m. — 5334 NW Columbia, medical.8:04 a.m. — 2716 W Gore, service call.9:21 a.m. — 824 SE 2nd, medical.10:03 a.m. — 905 SW Ranch Oak, gas leak.10:15 a.m. — 1804 NW 52nd, fire alarm.10:22 a.m. — 1618 SW New York, medical.10:53 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, service call.12:18 p.m. — 805 NW 49th, medical.12:28 p.m. — 4759 NW Motif Manor, medical.1:34 p.m. — 1701 NW Sheridan Road, medical.1:51 p.m. — 3006 NE Heritage Lane, public service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Medical Nature Run Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists