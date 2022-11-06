Fire reports for Nov. 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:51 p.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest 24th Street, medical.4:13 p.m. — Southwest Green Terraces Boulevard and Southwest 69th Street, medical.4:15 p.m. — Southwest Boyles Landing Road and Southwest 54th Street, medical.4:45 p.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest Bessie Court, medical.7:28 p.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest Kingsbury Drive, medical.7:41 p.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Northwest 26th Street, medical.8:16 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest 19th Street, medical.8:18 p.m. — Southwest 14th Place and Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue, medical.SATURDAY12:40 a.m. — Northwest Eisenhower Drive and West Gore Boulevard, medical.1:23 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest 23rd Street, medical.1:33 a.m. — Northwest 73rd Street and Northwest 74th Street, medical.1:52 a.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 18t Street, medical.2:02 a.m. — Northwest Morford Drive and Northwest 19th Street, medical.2:57 a.m. — Northwest Village Green Drive and Southwest 51st Street, medical.2:57 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest 12th Street, medical.5:11 a.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Northwest Briarwood Drive, medical.5:14 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest 23rd Street, medical.6:19 a.m. — Northwest 42nd Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.8:38 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest 16th Street, medical.8:45 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest 15th Street, medical.9:55 a.m. — Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.10:51 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.10:52 a.m. — Southwest 18th Street and Southwest 17th Street, medical.11:43 a.m. — Northwest 28th Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, medical.12:17 p.m. — Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest New York Avenue, medical.12:41 p.m. — Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and Northeast Angus Place, medical.12:49 p.m. — Northwest Taylor Avenue and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.2:11 p.m. — Northwest Dearborn Avenue and Northwest 61st Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Northwest Southwest Medicine Drive Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists