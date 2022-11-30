Fire reports for Nov. 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY6:05 p.m. — 400 blk SE Interstate.6:56 p.m. — 14000 blk NW Lincoln.7:05 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Ash.7:14 p.m. — 180 blk NW Euclid.8:21 p.m. — 600 blk SW E.9:22 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Andrews.9:35 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Ash.9:36 p.m. — 7700 blk SW Franks Ct.9:38 p.m. — 3700 blk NE Cypress Lane.TUESDAY12:02 a.m. — 6300 blk NW Maple.12:37 a.m. — 600 blk SW E.1:15 a.m. — 600 blk SW E.1:36 a.m. — 100 blk SE D.2:29 a.m. — 1300 NW Carroll.2:38 a.m. — 400 blk NW Green Meadow.2:48 a.m. — 1800 blk SW8th.4:41 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Smith.5:07 a.m. — 400 blk NW Mission.5:31 a.m. — 3100 blk NW 47th.7:02 a.m. — 6900 blk SW Lee.7:55 a.m. — 5300 blk NW Ash.8:52 a.m. — 5200 blk NW Rogers Lane.9:05 a.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot.9:07 a.m. — 5100 blk W Gore.10:03 a.m. — 1000 blk SE 36th.10:31 a.m. — 1200 blk SW Pennsylvania.10:36 a.m. — 1000 blk NW Sheridan.10:53 a.m. — 700 blk SW 17th.10:57 a.m. — 2800 blk NW 24th.11:03 a.m. — 100 blk SW 20th.11:05 a.m. — 500 blk SE Flower Mound.12:05 p.m. — 4600 blk NE Columbia.12:17 p.m. — 4600 blk NW Ozmun.1:59 p.m. — 400 blk W Gore.2:06 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Irwin.2:21 p.m. — 400 blk SE 40th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Address Lawton Fire Department Highway Botany Emergency Nw Se Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists