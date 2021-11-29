Fire reports for Nov. 30, 2021 Nov 29, 2021 Nov 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:01 p.m. — Northwest Sherwood Drive and Northwest 52nd Street, vehicle fire.4:16 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.4:33 p.m. — Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest I Avenue, smoke investigation.4:58 p.m. — No. 4 SE Camelot, medical.5:19 p.m. — 2904 NE Bell, medical.5:30 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.6:02 p.m. — 912 W. Gore, outside fire.8:31 p.m. — 20 NW 24th, medical.9:07 p.m. — 1009 SW 66th, medical.10:12 p.m. — 4601 W. Gore, rescue.11:39 p.m. — 911 SW E, medical.MONDAY00:31 a.m. — 2409 SW I, medical.2:44 a.m. — 608 SW Washington, outside fire.6:23 a.m. — 1202 SW A, medical.7:33 a.m. — 4703 SE Wilshire Terrace, service call.9:01 a.m. — 5110 W. Gore, medical.10:32 a.m. — 601 E. Gore, medical.10:38 a.m. — 4630 SW H, medical.10:42 a.m. — 5202 W. Gore, medical.11:53 a.m. — 4025 NW Lindy, medical.1:30 p.m. — 332 NW Mission Blvd. service call.1:51 p.m. — 4411 W. Gore, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Southwest Medicine W. Gore Following Northwest Lawton Fire Department Fire Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists